French DCM discusses security issues with police officials

Islamabad: The Deputy Ambassador of France in Pakistan along with his political team visited the Central Police Office Islamabad where he met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

The delegation discussed important security related issues with IGP Islamabad and thanked him for the excellent security measures. After this, the delegation also visited Safe City Project Islamabad where CPO Safe City Rommel Akram briefed the delegation about various sections of Safe City and informed that the coverage of Safe City has been extended to different areas of the city while various private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses have also been linked with Safe City.

He further told the delegation that various emergency services of Islamabad Capital Police have also been brought together under one roof in Safe City so that all kinds of facilities can be provided to the citizens on time. The delegation highly appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad and his team.