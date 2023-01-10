Moderate rain to fall from Wednesday to Friday

Islamabad:A westerly wave entering north parts of Balochistan province on Tuesday night will cause moderate rain in upper parts of the country from Wednesday to Friday, says the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

According to the PMD, the new weather system will ease foggy conditions and benefit standing crops in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa. It said a westerly wave likely to enter North Balochistan on Tuesday night will grip the upper parts of the country till Wednesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Muslim Bagh, and Pishin on January 10 night and January 11.

Rain with moderate to isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur; Gilgit Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from January 11 to 13.

Moderate rain is also expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Lahore from January 11-13.

Light rain may occur along Makran coast, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal, and Pakpattan on January 11 and January 12. About the possible impacts, the Met Department warned that the heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from January 11 to 13.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out, it said while advising tourists to remain extra cautious during the spell. However, the rain will be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa. The rain will decrease the temperatures significantly and also subside the foggy conditions during the forecast period.