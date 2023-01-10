LAHORE:The University of Home Economics (UHE) on Monday organised the orientation ceremony for the newly enrolled students in Fall 2022 semester for sharing the seven decades of legacy and information about semester rules, regulations and academic policies. UHE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen was the chief guest at the ceremony.

While speaking on the occasion, she advised the students to keep their spirits high for learning new knowledge and fighting challenges for the next four years. She further said that UHE was rapidly growing and the university has started ten new degree programs.

She also informed the students that UHE had a full-time student counselor who would be available to address their mental health and other issues. UHE Registrar Shujaat Muneef Qureshi said the university administration was facilitating each enrolled student as they were our main stakeholders. He added each administrative office of the university was meant to serve the UHE students and faculty.