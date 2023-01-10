Schools reopen after winter break

LAHORE:All educational institutions in Punjab reopened on Monday after winter break. Earlier parents and teachers demanded an extension in the vacation due to ongoing winter break.
It may be noted that the schools have reopened after two weeks in Punjab. Earlier the provincial government announced winter vacations until January 2 but later on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) the vacations were extended for one more week due to smog. The court in its verdict said that the Punjab government utterly failed in addressing the smog issue and directed the provincial government to contact the centre for help in controlling the threat. The provincial government had been asked for legislation to take down the industries omitting pollution. The draft for legislation in this context should be forwarded to the court as earliest. In the last hearing of the case the Lahore High Court hinted at the imposition of the work from home (WFH) policy for 2 days in the offices in a week.
