Plan for flood affected farmers

Islamabad:Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) chalked out a comprehensive plan for the restoration of the flood affected farmers of Pakistan, says a press release.

In this regard, Rs20 million urea, seeds, machineries and other related things are distributed among the farmers to facilitate them in first phase. The second phase of this activity will start within a couple of days. This was stated by Head of Development Helping Hand for Relief and development (HHRD) Ilyas Chaudhary in media briefing held here after a high level meeting of HHRD.

He said during the meeting, it was decided that the organisation would fully focus on the restoration of flood-ravaged population of Sindh and Baluchistan as well as other part of country. HHRD Head of development expressed his satisfaction over the on-going billions of rupees’ relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-devastated areas of Pakistan. He vowed that the HHRD would continue its relief and rehab activities across the country sans any discrimination until complete restoration of livelihoods in the flood affected areas.

He said that the relief and rehab operation would be further accelerated in order to protect the flood-affected population from the negative implications of the fast approaching harsh winter season, which could further compound their miseries. He stated that in the last year Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) depicted the above-normal monsoon rainfall over various parts of the country, especially in Baluchistan, Punjab and Sindh but we could note bother it, as result the heavy downpours struck remote communities in the impoverished areas of the country. Ilyas Chaudhary informed the meeting that our Emergency Response & Disaster Management (ERDM) Programme team embarked on the situation and coordinated with regional managers in the field to acquire the latest information and to get NOC from the concerned departments to help needy and affected people of the areas. Moreover, Ilyas Chaudhary also informed about his visit to flood affected areas of the country especially in Baluchistan.