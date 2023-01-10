PhD degrees for 10 scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten of its scholars on Monday. According to details, Imran Nawaz s/o M Nawaz has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Chemistry, Saman Sana d/o Sana ul Haq in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Ali Hasan s/o Basharat Hussain in the subject of Zoology, Huma Tabassum d/o Khalid Saeed in the subject of Public Health, Amina Mahmood d/o Mian Mahmood Ur Rashid in the subject of Education, M Zeeshan Gul s/o Malik Gul Nawaz in the subject of Mathematics, Khaqan Javed s/o Javed Akhtar in the subject of Chemical, Farhana Yasmin d/o Abdul Latif in the subject of Education, Aisha Hakim d/o Abdul Hakim in the subject of Communication Studies and Hina Abid d/o Abid Majeed in the subject of Polymer Technology. Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has declared the results of LLB (5-year program) Part-I annual examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.