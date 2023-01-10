RPO inquires after injured cops

Rawalpindi:Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Sati on Monday visited Holy Family Hospital to inquire after the health of police personnel who got injured in an attack in Pirwadhai here, informed police spokesman.

The RPO inquired from the medical staff about the recovery of the injured officers namely Sadaqat and Ali Raza. Nasir Mehmood gave instructions to the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to injured cops. Search operations must be conducted on regular basis, the police chief directed.

The RPO directed to arrest of the other accomplices of attackers on picket in Pirwadhai. Those who do not care about their life while protecting the life and property of the citizens are our valuable assets, he added. The crackdown on criminal elements will be continued with an effective strategy, RPO said.