Husband stabs wife to death

LAHORE:Husband stabbed his 55-year-old wife to death with an axe in Green Town on Monday.

Reportedly, the suspect Ghulam Rasool was married to Sabira Bibi and the couple would often quarrel with each other. On the day of the incident, Ghulam Rasool again had a heated exchange of words with his wife and was so frustrated that he attacked the victim with an axe. She received injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue and were investigating the matter further.

The suspect after the incident fled from the scene. Police said that they were searching for him. Man dies on roadside: A 75-year-old man, returning after meeting his son, died on a roadside in Mughalpura on Monday.

The victim identified as Zafar Iqbal, was walking on canal bank where he suddenly fell down. The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment but was pronounced as brought dead. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy.

Woman dies in road accident: A 40-year-old woman died and another was injured after a speeding bike hit a tractor-trolley in Mustafa Town. Reportedly, the victim Naseem Masih was riding a bike driven by her son Sisal Masih. As they reached near Mustafa Town on Wahdat Road, a tractor trolley hit them. The victims fell down and received injuries. They were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced Naseem as brought dead.

Woman injured in fire incident: A woman was injured in an incident of fire in a house situated at Millat Road on Ghazi Road on Monday. The fire engulfed the room and a woman was trapped inside. The fire fighters extinguished fire.

The other fire case was reported in a shoe godown situated at backside of Shahi Qila Rim Market. The fire broke out reportedly due to short circuit. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Trio arrested for extorting money: Three suspects involved in extortion of money worth over Rs five million from hotels were arrested by Investigations Police Green Town on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Adeel Nawaz, Aleem and Haider. They had extorted the by threatening and harassing different hotel owners in the area. Their actions were also recorded on CCTV footages.

The suspects would eat food in hotels but leave without paying the bills. If the staff or hotel owners asked for payment, the suspects would threaten and torture them. They would also bring food free by sending their agents. If a hotel owner resisted the suspects would open firing at their hotel.