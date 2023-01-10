Security of people top priority of govt: governor

LAHORE:Governor Punjab M Balighur Rehman has expressed his best wishes for the newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan.

He extended the good wishes during the meeting of the AIG South Punjab Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan with him at Governor House Lahore here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion Governor Punjab M Balighur Rahman said that maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of the people was the top priority of the government. He said I hope that the image and working of the police will improve under your supervision.