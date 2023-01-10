Effective steps taken to ensure flour supply: CM

LAHORE:Effective measures have been taken to ensure prompt supply of subsidised flour in the province.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi noted that the flour sale points have been increased along with enhancing the daily flour quota of flour mills to 26 metric tons. Flour is available throughout the province due to the timely government measures, he maintained.

The CM added that directions have been issued to the food department and administrative officers to ensure the supply and availability of flour. Strict checking has been ensured at exit points of the province to stop the smuggling of wheat and flour; he said and made it clear that indiscriminate action will be taken against those involved in the smuggling of wheat and flour.

The government was taking every measure to provide relief to the poor and there is an ample stock of wheat to meet the needs of the people, he said. Food Dept decides to increase flour supply in market: Punjab Food department has decided to increase flour supply in market.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that the department had sufficient wheat stock. He said per day quota of wheat had been increased from 21,000 to 26,000 metric tons. Spokesman said that 1,000 trucking points had been set up to ensure of flour to people besides doubling the capacity of sale points. Flour mills would be provided 26,000 tons of official wheat, he added. Previously 14,74,000 flour bags of 10 kg were being provided, now the bags had been increased to 18,20,000, he added.