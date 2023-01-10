CITY PULSE

KARACHI: The 19th Annual Convocation 2022 of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology ...
Personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Collectorate Customs Enforcement Karachi on Monday seized...
The Sindh High Court on Monday repeated its direction to the provincial police chief to submit the scheme of law to...
A court has reissued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of the owner of an online gaming gadget selling company in...
A group of women boxers and gymnast champions from Karachi’s Lyari area called on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at the...
The Expanded Programme of Immunisation Sindh officially launched on Monday a project that integrates private...
Comments