 
close
Tuesday January 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

CITY PULSE

January 10, 2023

Choose your words carefully

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muzzumil Ruheel. Titled ‘Choose your words carefully’, the show will run at the gallery until January 19. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Comments