NBW out for owner of online gaming gadgets company in fraud case

A court has reissued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of the owner of an online gaming gadget selling company in a case pertaining to charges of cheating the public at large.

The judicial magistrate (Malir) directed the investigating officer to arrest the main suspect, Muhammad Hussain, and produce him before the court on Jan 27.

Hussain, the owner of M/s Zip Tech, along with Qanoot Lakhani, Farrukh, Bisam, Moonis and Usmani Mir, has been booked for allegedly swindling several citizens out of huge amounts of money by promising to sell imported gadgets and devices to them.

According to the charge sheet filed by the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Amir Memon, complainant Mirza Abdul Raheem filed an FIR on June 16, 2022 stating that he met Hussain at his office in Safoora Goth and booked two Play Station 5 on December 27, 2021 against a payment of Rs240,000. The owner of the firm assured him that the delivery would be made after three months, he added.

Later, he said, the suspect said it would take another month to deliver the gaming gadgets, but when he visited the office again, it was locked up. The complainant said that Hussain along with co-accused cheated him and many other citizens under the false promise of supplying them imported gadgets and devices.

The IO claimed that the Hussain and other suspects were found to be involved in committing offences punishable under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). An FIR was lodged against them at the Sachhal police station.