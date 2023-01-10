Aseefa assures Lyari sportswomen of more talent display opportunities

A group of women boxers and gymnast champions from Karachi’s Lyari area called on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House on Monday.

The members of the group shared stories of their victories in various national and provincial level championships and emphasised the need for extending more support and cooperation to the sportswomen at the national and provincial levels.

Aseefa lauded the talent of the women boxers and gymnasts from Lyrai and assured them that efforts would be made for fine-tuning their sports abilities through more training programmes.

She said the Sindh government would encourage sportswomen by generating more opportunities to display their talents and potential.

Those who called on Aseefa include boxers Maria Baloch (gold medalist), Gul Jabeen Malang (gold medalist), Mahreen Baloch (gold medalist), Sara Malang and Sadaf (silver medalist), Asawara (bronze medalist) and gymnasts Amna, Fiza and Shahjahan.

The gymnasts also displayed their gymnastic tricks after the meeting and were appreciated by Aseefa. PPP District South President Khalil Hoath, Mohammad Asghar Baloch, and Abdul Razzak Baloch, general secretary of the Sindh Boxing Association, were also present on the occasion.