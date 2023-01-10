Public-private partnership immunisation project launched in high-risk UCs

The Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) Sindh officially launched on Monday a project that integrates private providers to boost routine childhood vaccination in Karachi’s low-income areas.

With the support from the Aga Khan University (AKU), the project has been integrating local private healthcare providers in communities to plug gaps in the government’s immunisation infrastructure and develop a network of social mobilisers to increase immunisation coverage, according to a statement.

The project has been operational since 2022 in targeted areas of high immunisation refusals in eight union councils of Karachi. The project aims to increase zero dose vaccination provided at birth as well as Penta-3 vaccination in children under six months old.

Immunisation services and basic preventive care will eventually be offered at 18 EPI centres in private provider clinics, NGO clinics and maternity homes. Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho presided over the launch and took an active interest in various aspects of the project. The AKU’s project lead, Professor Shehla Zaidi, gave a detailed presentation that unveiled a result-oriented roadmap of the project and covered progress on her team’s efforts to ensure quality services, supported digital communication and community networks.

Dr Pechuho lauded the project and elaborated on the challenges of immunisation delivery in urban areas. “There is a need to focus on preventive health care to lower the burden of disease in the province.”

AKU Dean Dr Adil H. Haider said the project was an excellent example of a successful collaboration between various stakeholders and said it was a step in the right direction because a public sector health entity was collaborating with an academic institution, which was working on solutions to public healthcare issues.

Dr Ahson Siddiqui of the Sindh Healthcare Commission said his organisation would continue to provide technical support to the initiative by identifying private provider facilities and ensuring quality assurance guidelines. The project is being funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.