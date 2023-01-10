Notorious gang involved in street crime in District Central busted

The District Central police on Monday busted a notorious gang of street criminals that reportedly murdered several citizens during mugging bids.

The police also seized weapons from the possession of three arrested members of the gang. In a statement, the District Central police said the Bilal Colony and New Karachi police stations on a tip-off raided a locality in New Karachi and after resistance, arrested the leader of the notorious DJ group who had killed innocent civilians in firing incidents at houses, fuel stations, medical stores and restaurants and during street crimes.

The accomplices of the gang leader were also arrested during the raid. The arrested suspects were identified as Hanain, who was the gang leader, Sohail, alias Doctor, alias Lamba, and Sohail, alias Chhotu, alias Bangash.

The arrests were made on technical grounds with the help of CCTV footage. According to the police, the suspects robbed a grocery store in New Karachi Sector 11-E on December 28, 2022, and opened fire on resistance. While the gang was trying to flee after the robbery, their motorcycle was accidentally hit by a rickshaw, upon which Sohail Bangash and Sohail Doctor shot the rickshaw driver, seriously injuring him.

The suspects said the rickshaw driver was under the influence of alcohol when he was shot. The gangsters used nine pistols in their crimes, which were seized from their possession. During the joint investigation, the suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in dozens of crime incidents in the New Karachi Division. They allegedly opened fire at the Owais Medical Centre in North Karachi Sector 11-C/1 within the Sir Syed police station’s limits.

After entering a shop of the owner of Al-Tuwakal Biryani within the limits of the New Karachi police station, they snatched nine pistols, mobile phones and money and fled. Sohail Bangash confessed to robbing more than 10 shops, medical stores and eateries in New Karachi.

The gang leader, Hanain, used to provide the weapon and motorcycle to Sohail Doctor to carry out muggings, police said, adding that Sohail Doctor gave more than 200 stolen mobile phones to Hanain.

Sohail Doctor and Sohail Bangash disclosed that Hanain used to take a third of the money they would snatch and buy snatched mobile phones at a price between Rs3,000 and Rs4,000 to sell them at a good price. Hanain used to change the IMEI numbers of the stolen mobile phones before selling them, the suspects said.

They maintained that Hanain managed three to four groups of robbers by providing them arms and motorcycles and often hired criminals from outside to commit crimes in New Karachi.

Investigators said that the DJ group’s head was a criminal, Iqbal DJ, who was recently arrested in a kidnapping for ransom case and sent to jail. He had been assisting Hanain’s gang. Hanain and others allegedly committed dozens of muggings within the limits of the Bilal Colony, Sir Syed, Khwaja Ajmer Nagri and New Karachi police stations and also injured some civilians by firing on resistance.

Hanain also reportedly disclosed that his gang was involved in more than 10 house robberies in District Central. Police said their modus operandi was that one of their gang members, Karan, alias Komal, opened the door of the house with the help of a laptop. Sometimes they also posed as officials of NAB, FIA or police to get the door opened, after which the gang entered the house and robbed it.

Police said Hanain told them that after being arrested, Iqbal DJ prepared a plan to rob various fuel stations in District Central. When the CCTV video of a petrol pump robbery went viral on social media, he advised the gang to commit crimes at medical stores, general stores and restaurants.

Police said that besides being directly involved in dozens of robbery incidents in New Karachi Division, Hanain was also involved in land grabbing operations in Surjani Town and had been giving weapons to criminals for land occupation. Cases have been registered against the suspects and investigations are under way.