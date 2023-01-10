CM orders action to control skyrocketing prices of essential goods

Sindh Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday took serious notice of what he called “an artificial price hike”, profiteering and hoarding, and directed the chief secretary to make sure that the district administrations controlled the prices of essential products regularly.
In a statement, he said last year’s devastating floods and heavy rains destroyed standing crops, particularly vegetables; therefore, the gap between supply and demand widened. “Taking benefit of the situation, the hoarders created an artificial shortage of vegetables, fruits, and other edibles, and resultantly, the prices of the essential commodities skyrocketed,” he said and added that the district administration must start checking prices in the markets to control the situation.
Shah directed Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to issue instructions to all divisional commissioners to mobilise the district administration to check the availability of price lists, stocks of commodities and their supplies in the market. “I’ll not tolerate artificial price hikes and hoarding,” he said. Later, the CS issued the necessary directives to the commissioners and told them to keep him in the loop about their daily activities.
Choose your words carefullyThe Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muzzumil Ruheel. Titled...
KARACHI: The 19th Annual Convocation 2022 of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology ...
Personnel of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Collectorate Customs Enforcement Karachi on Monday seized...
The Sindh High Court on Monday repeated its direction to the provincial police chief to submit the scheme of law to...
A court has reissued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of the owner of an online gaming gadget selling company in...
A group of women boxers and gymnast champions from Karachi’s Lyari area called on Aseefa Bhutto Zardari at the...
Comments