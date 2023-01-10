CM orders action to control skyrocketing prices of essential goods

Sindh Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday took serious notice of what he called “an artificial price hike”, profiteering and hoarding, and directed the chief secretary to make sure that the district administrations controlled the prices of essential products regularly.

In a statement, he said last year’s devastating floods and heavy rains destroyed standing crops, particularly vegetables; therefore, the gap between supply and demand widened. “Taking benefit of the situation, the hoarders created an artificial shortage of vegetables, fruits, and other edibles, and resultantly, the prices of the essential commodities skyrocketed,” he said and added that the district administration must start checking prices in the markets to control the situation.

Shah directed Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to issue instructions to all divisional commissioners to mobilise the district administration to check the availability of price lists, stocks of commodities and their supplies in the market. “I’ll not tolerate artificial price hikes and hoarding,” he said. Later, the CS issued the necessary directives to the commissioners and told them to keep him in the loop about their daily activities.