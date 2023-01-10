Shop owner gunned down during robbery in Scheme 33

A trader was gunned down by robbers on Monday night in the Scheme 33 area of Karachi. Abdul Razzaq was shot dead within the limits of the Sachal police station. The incident took place at a shop situated in Bilawal Shah Noorani Goth, Scheme 33.

Police said that after they received the information, they rushed to the spot where they found the man lying critically wounded. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead during treatment.

SDPO Aslam Khakhrani of the Sachal Division said Razzaq was a trader by profession and owned a general store. On Monday night, he was present at his shop when two armed bandits barged into it and started robbing at gunpoint.

The shopkeeper, however, attempted to overpower the criminals who opened fire on him and fled. The deceased man received bullet wounds in his chest. He was a resident of the same area.

After the incident, locals of the area held a protest and demanded that the government provide them security and arrest the culprits. The situation in the area was tense till the filing of this report.

Three arrested

A crowd of people caught two suspected robbers, and their alleged accomplice was arrested in an injured condition after a police shootout in Orangi Town on Monday. According to officials, the three men had been trying to escape after injuring a barber during a mugging at his shop.

The Pakistan Bazaar police said that the three men had entered the barber’s shop near Islam Chowk and shot the owner after he resisted an attempt to mug him.

A crowd of people gathered on the spot after hearing the gunshot and caught two of the suspects while the third, namely Huzaifa, managed to escape. However, police arrested him in an injured condition after a shootout.

Officials said that a couple of days ago the three men had robbed another barber’s shop in Orangi Town and one in Ittehad Town as well. They added that the suspects could be clearly seen in the CCTV camera footage searching the employees and customers as well as emptying the shop’s cabinet.