Our toughest star

I would like to congratulate Sarfaraz Ahmed for his outstanding performance in the final test match against New Zealand. His century against New Zealand saved Pakistan from a consecutive series defeat on home soil and nearly won the match for Pakistan. Throughout his career, Sarfraz has been counted out only to prove the doubters wrong every time.

His latest century came after a long spell out of the team and has proved him to be one of the most resilient men to ever step on the field for Pakistan. For me, he has confirmed his place in the pantheon of Pakistan’s sporting legends.

Shakir KB

Turbat