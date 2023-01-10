Encroachment capital

The practice of encroachment continues unabated in Karachi. As a result, pedestrians and motorists are facing tremendous difficulties. There are many roads and streets where footpaths have either disappeared or been converted into business places.
The unchecked rise of encroachments show that the municipal authorities are not able to perform their basic duties. They have to take this matter seriously and conduct a survey of the entire city in order to eradicate the encroachments.
M Mumtaz Hussain
Karachi
