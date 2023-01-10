Never-ending farce

What has become of the government’s promises to reduce inflation? They allowed more sugar to be exported and now its price in domestic markets is rising. They have halted soybean imports, leading to a surge in chicken prices. We have an energy production capacity that is 40 per cent greater than our demand, and yet, we have endemic loadshedding and higher energy bills to boot. The people of Pakistan are constantly lied to and manipulated by the ruling class. We need drastic changes to the way we choose our leaders or else this phenomenon will keep playing itself out over and over again.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar