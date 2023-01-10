Never-ending farce

What has become of the government’s promises to reduce inflation? They allowed more sugar to be exported and now its price in domestic markets is rising. They have halted soybean imports, leading to a surge in chicken prices. We have an energy production capacity that is 40 per cent greater than our demand, and yet, we have endemic loadshedding and higher energy bills to boot. The people of Pakistan are constantly lied to and manipulated by the ruling class. We need drastic changes to the way we choose our leaders or else this phenomenon will keep playing itself out over and over again.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
Deforestation is a major problem in Pakistan. Whether it is for housing societies or firewood, our green spaces are...
We started our travel on the motorway from Islamabad to Lahore and were having a pleasant drive until we were made to...
I would like to draw attention towards a kind of harassment that is very prevalent in our society: fat shaming....
I would like to congratulate Sarfaraz Ahmed for his outstanding performance in the final test match against New...
The recent protests in Gwadar turned violent and resulted in the shooting of a policeman. This is an alarming...
The practice of encroachment continues unabated in Karachi. As a result, pedestrians and motorists are facing...
Comments