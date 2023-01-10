Duty over wit

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is clearly piqued over the politically motivated alarmism by opposition politicians and social media over the level of the country’s forex reserves – to the point that he issued a rejoinder, apparently counting the commercial banks’ foreign currency holdings towards the country’s official foreign exchange reserves. A three-time veteran finance minister should have known how the multitudes and markets hang on his every word by virtue of his portfolio. Unsurprisingly, this careless riposte set off a wave of genuine social media alarm joined in by concerned citizens, bringing the focus back to the rather exaggerated talk of Pakistan’s imminent default. This is precisely the situation the finance minister would have liked to avoid on the eve of Monday’s Geneva conference, jointly hosted by the UN and Pakistan to mull over support for Pakistan’s recovery programme in the wake of this monsoon’s cataclysmic floods.

Dar knows better than most that any financing commitments clinched at Geneva will be towards flood rehabilitation and reconstruction rather than budgetary support. On the other hand, he undoubtedly has an inkling that the IMF and Pakistan’s bilateral lenders are likely to play along nicely to help Pakistan stay afloat till June 2023, if only in view of last summer’s climate catastrophe. This knowledge is likely the source of the overconfidence in recent media interactions. If his rendezvous with the Fund staff on the sidelines of the Geneva conference goes as planned, the overdue part of the Extended Fund Facility is virtually money in the bank. This should in turn prompt our bilateral lenders to follow through on their financing commitments, carrying Pakistan safely through the current fiscal, albeit at the price of piling the country’s external debt even higher.

None of this, however, warrants a public proclamation, by a finance minister no less, that could potentially cause a scare among foreign currency deposit-holders of commercial banks. It bears asserting that no law of the land allows the government to touch private deposits – nor indeed is there any information on hand to suggest that the government has any such plans. Private citizens, however, act from impressions more than knowledge most of the time, and a top government functionary counting private hard currency deposits held with commercial banks towards official deposits held by the central bank inevitably creates the wrong kind of impression. Dar would have been justified to explain for the benefit of the public that while Pakistan’s official forex reserves have indeed plummeted to the vicinity of $4.5 billion, the overall forex holdings of the country, including private deposits with commercial banks, come to over $10 billion. Unhappily, however, he did not do so.

Speaking of politics, there is no gainsaying that Dar has the misfortune to be pitted against an opposition not prepared to play by the rules formerly considered sacrosanct, including the unwritten law that put politicking over the economy beyond the pale. On the other hand, there is no law that expressly forbids this kind of speech. It is part of the finance minister’s job as the high priest of the economy to keep the public informed and the markets placated. If perchance he is partial to saying things that would become the talk of the town, he is free to hold forth about how he expects Pakistan to fare economically once the IMF programme concludes this June. From what is publicly known, Pakistan’s economy is set to emerge from the IMF programme riddled with the same chronic distortions that necessitated the bailout in the first place – but strapped with an even higher level of public debt. Two governments, five years, six finance ministers, and a lot of hand wringing later, our tax-to-GDP ratio is not going to be anywhere near desirable levels. The primary surplus Dar promises to deliver over the current fiscal may not even materialize, and current account deficit over the next fiscal is likely to be in the vicinity of $9 billion. Debt service repayments, including a $1 billion bond maturity payment due in April 2024, will continue to exert a terrible drag on the economy. The country will be as dependent on costly imported fossil fuels as before, and a crippling circular debt will continue to bedevil our energy sector. The finance minister’s official obligation is not only to piece together a coherent plan to pull the economy out of this rut, but also to articulate his vision for the benefit of the rest of us – all the while staying cool as a cucumber, keeping the people interested, the markets appeased, and the investors hooked. What may sound like a good political comeback can actually undermine one’s official function. The state of our economy being what it is, there is no margin for error.