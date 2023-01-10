JS Bank bags 5 accolades

KARACHI: JS Bank has won five awards at the prestigious Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2023, setting new benchmarks for the Pakistani financial industry in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), a statement said on Monday.

The awards are in addition to the various national and international awards JS Bank has won for its products and services throughout the year, the bank stated.

For the third consecutive year, JS Bank has been recognised in multiple categories of the GDEIB and has excelled throughout 2022 in Vision, Strategy and Business Impact; Recruitment; DEI Communications; DEI Learning & Development and Services & Products Development.

The awards honor institutions who champion the cause of DE&I through their vision, values, policies, and actions. By empowering women, providing equal opportunity to its differently abled employees and ensuring provision of full-scope banking products and services for differently abled individuals, JS Bank’s vision for inclusion aligns with various DE&I global standards.

The GDEIB helps organisations determine strategy and measure progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion. The awards are conducted by HR Metrics in Pakistan annually through a merit-based process taking into account Global DE&I Benchmarks standards. Sharing his views, Basir Shamsie, president and CEO of JS Bank, said, “By fostering inclusivity, we are building a thriving and diverse workforce to strengthen our competitive advantage. Diversity and inclusion are as essential to us as other areas of our business operations and we want to make a real difference in providing ease of access of financial services to all.”

With a commitment to further empowering the DE&I function in line with its core values, the bank said it was expanding its vision and approach towards being recognized as the employer of choice within the financial markets.