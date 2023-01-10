Punjab, APTMA form working group

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to constitute a working group for resolution of the textile industry issues in collaboration with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), a statement said on Monday.

Punjab’s secretary of Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Sohail Ashraf during his visited APTMA Lahore office, where he revealed that the working group would consist of both Punjab government functionaries and APTMA nominees.

APTMA North Zone chairman Hamid Zaman briefed the provincial secretary about issues being faced by the textile industry in Punjab, which included supply of 50 percent gas last year, against sanctioned load of 350 mmcfd. He claimed that industries in Punjab were paying $9/mmbtu and the rate in other provinces was $3.75/mmbtu.

APTMA chairman also sought extension of a Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) like facility in Punjab to facilitate investment for setting up 100 stitching units in the province.

Responding to the APTMA demands, the Punjab Secretary Industries assured of his fullest support, saying that the Punjab government would review the industry demands in the larger interest of the country’s exports. He said the provincial government would also be considering provision of working capital through Punjab Bank and other government sources for the stitching units.