Gold drops Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs185,100 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs172 to Rs158,693. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,871 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,070 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,774.70.
KARACHI: JS Bank has won five awards at the prestigious Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks Awards...
LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to constitute a working group for resolution of the textile industry issues in...
MUMBAI: India's nominal GDP growth is likely to fall in 2023-24, hurting tax collections and putting pressure on the...
LAHORE: Employment must come through prudent provincial spending, but unfortunately the funds available with all the...
New York: Goldman Sachs Group will start cutting thousands of jobs across the firm from Wednesday, two sources...
LAHORE: The apex trade body on Monday said the country’s economic indicators had turned negative and the situation...
