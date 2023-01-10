Gold drops Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs185,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs172 to Rs158,693. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,871 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,070 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,774.70.