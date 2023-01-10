Development sans political patronage

LAHORE: Employment must come through prudent provincial spending, but unfortunately the funds available with all the provinces are mostly consumed in appeasing the members of assemblies.

Development is a highly specialised job. Experts must first evaluate the benefits and drawbacks of any development work before giving their nod. But by giving Rs1-2 billion to the assembly members to carry out development work in their constituencies (as was allegedly done in Punjab) we compromise on quality and necessity of development work.

Some constituencies may need some other development than recommended by the Assembly member. The dilution of development funds to Rs2 billion each would mean that some high cost projects that could benefit numerous constituencies cannot be carried out.

Normally the funds are distributed to the ruling party members. In case of Punjab for instance, a chief minister requires the support of at least 186 members. If each is given Rs2 billion to carry out development work of his/her choice it would cost the provincial kitty Rs364 billion. The employment generated in small protects is of two to three months duration and does not have any impact on addressing poverty. Provincial governments must develop new strategies to create productive and well paid employment as besides high rate of unemployment a large number of workers are underemployed working poor, with jobs that allow them to survive, but not thrive.

Employment is important for the poor as the ability to work is their only real asset and they have few safety nets. Yet while having a job can be a path out of poverty, it is not a guarantee if the net income is only sufficient to feed a family.

In all developing countries, when policymakers need to create employment in the short-term, they often look to public works programmes, a popular response to economic shocks like food-price hikes, currency crises, or seasonal unemployment.

In public works programmes, the government hires and remunerates workers in food or cash as a way to address poverty, while at the same time reaping a public benefit in the form of infrastructure like ports, dams, bridges, and cleaner roads. Most of the resources for development are with the provincial government and they must use them judicially.

Income support provided to poor families has led to dependency. The same amount could have been prudently utilised by making conditional transfers like sending a girl to school. Public works programmes provide on job training to workers, which helps participants get a foothold in the larger job market. However such programmes if not planned and executed transparently, can create a heavy financial burden on government budgets while not always meeting their objectives.

They may also be subject to political manipulation. Another risk is that if the programme is not well supervised, a community can be left with a poor-quality asset. Creating new jobs requires growth, but growth must be labour-intensive and preferably in rural areas where majority of the poor live.

One strategy is to promote high-intensification agriculture by using more labour to generate more value per unit of labour input, which can help reduce rural unemployment. High-value crops like fruits, vegetables, and livestock can generate employment for farmers and agricultural labourers because they are particularly labour-intensive at harvest time.

Rural industry can also help absorb rural labour. Provincial governments, must promote the development of rural industrial enterprises by building rural infrastructure like roads, water systems, and electrical grids and then offering tax benefits to industries that locate in these rural areas.

Agro processing, can create jobs as well as add value to the goods produced in rural areas. Focusing on skill development via appropriate programmes can do a far better job of reducing poverty than spending billions on short-term projects via political patronage, as is currently being done by the provincial governments.