FPCCI pushes govt for charter of economy to overcome financial crisis

LAHORE: The apex trade body on Monday said the country’s economic indicators had turned negative and the situation was creating profound concern within the business community, renewing its call for an immediate charter of economy.

“Short-term and long-term policies will have to be made to improve the economy,” the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) stated in a statement, announcing it had initiated deliberation on a charter of economy for which it was also conducting stakeholders’ meetings.

“All the problems of the country can be solved only when the political and economic leadership sit together with good intentions and sincerity to come up with the best economic model to get the country out of the current financial crisis and present the strategy to the nation,” FPCCI urged. The body said it would have meetings with all stakeholders and prepare a charter of economy that would be shared with the government as well as all political parties for consensus.

The final announcement would be made at a national conference in Islamabad in February 2023, it said.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, FPCCI president, stated that economic indicators had turned negative and the economic situation was creating profound concern within the business community. “I have never seen such an uncertain situation in 45 years of business life. The government should take business leaders on board to steer the economy out of trouble.”

Sheikh was of the view that a charter of economy was need of the hour. He emphasised that the government should take economic decision after taking all stakeholders into confidence. “The FPCCI and all trade bodies of the country will work together regarding Pakistan's economic and commercial development.”

FPCCI regional chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and the body’s former president Mian Anjum Nisar said the importers were paying up to $120 per container per day as demurrage charges due to non-opening of letters of credit. The State Bank of Pakistan should address the issue on an urgent basis, they urged, demanding that the dollar stagnation needed to be controlled.

The FPCCI office bearers stated that Pakistan’s exports was mainly confined to only ten to twelve countries, which should be increased by tapping new markets to increase the country’s revenue. “The country should focus on engineering products as their share in the global market is 19 percent, while the share of the textile products is only 6 percent,” they said.