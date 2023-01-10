Rupee ends weaker

KARACHI: The rupee on Monday continued a downward trend against the dollar on the back of a negative sentiment caused by Pakistan’s severe dollar crunch amid a lack of external assistance, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local currency fell 27 paisas or 0.12 percent to 227.41 against the dollar. The domestic currency lost 25 paisas to close at 236.75 per dollar in the open market.

Dealers expressed alarm about a worsening balance of payments crisis as the central bank's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $4.5 billion to the lowest level in nearly nine years, as a result of significant external debt repayments. The reserves can cover only less than one month of imports.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is optimistic about reversing the situation despite rapidly declining State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves with expected financial assistance promised by friendly countries. However, nothing has been realised thus far.

The most concerning issue for the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) that faces a real default risk is how to service foreign debt. There have been numerous unsuccessful attempts to resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about releasing the next tranche.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Geneva meeting, an IMF mission is expected to meet with the finance minister to go over unresolved issues.

According to the government, donors have promised to contribute more than $8 billion to aid Pakistan in recovering from last year's devastating floods. The commitments were made as the Geneva-based International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan got underway.