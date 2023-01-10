Stocks decline as forex reserves plumb to dangerous levels

Stocks shed 1.23 percent on Monday as investors weighed record decline in the country’s foreign exchange reserves last week on account of a loan payment, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 1.23 percent or 502.76 points to stand at 40,504.76 points against 41,007.52 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,074.73 points, while intraday low was 40,436.14 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks declined on concerns regarding falling foreign exchange reserves to $4.5 billion record low, controversy over finance minister’s statement on $6 billion commercial bank reserves and uncertainty over the outcome of Pak-IMF talks in Geneva.

Investor concerns for dismal data on exports, cement sales, cotton output and POL sales in December 2022 played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 168.05 points or 1.11 percent to 15,012.05 points compared with 15,180.10 points recorded in the last session.

Traded volume decreased by 18 million shares to 163.939 million shares from 181.976 million shares. Value rose to Rs6.890 billion from Rs6.795 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.460 trillion from Rs6.509 trillion. Out of 328 companies active in the session, 62 closed in green, 247 in red and 19 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the index opened in a green zone, but could not retain buying momentum as there was no announcement regarding funds inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE or any other friendly country.

On the flip side, news flow regarding payment of a commercial loan of over $1 billion over the last weekend may likely push SBP FX Reserves level below the US$5 billion mark if Pakistan does not get any funds from Donor Conference, IMF and/or friendly country at the earliest, he said.

During the day, TRG, HBL, Engro, Bank Al Habib, and Lucky Cement lost 208 points, cumulatively.

On the flip side, Pakistan Petroleum, Oil and Gas Development Company, and Nestle saw some buying interest as they added 108 points collectively.

Highest increase was recorded in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, up Rs199.90 to stand at Rs5,600/share, followed by Pak Engineering, up Rs23.20 to stand at Rs332.66/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Bata (Pak), down Rs96.79 to stand at Rs1,851.21/share, followed by Premium Tex, down Rs49.42 to stand at Rs609.58/share.

Arif Habib Ltd said market sentiment remained negative due to the current political and economic instability. However, investors continued value hunting keeping the E&P sector in the spotlight, in hopes that the gas circular debt would be resolved.

Sectors with significant contributions included commercial banks (-162.8 points), technology and communication (-105.3 points), cements (-74.2 points), fertilisers (-73.1 points), and power generation and distribution (-36.0 points).

Pak Refinery remained the volume leader with 17.570 million shares. Its scrip fell by 6 paisas to close at Rs13.75/share. It was followed by Pak Petroleum with 13.970 million shares that closed higher by Rs2.94 to Rs78.99/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Cnergyico PK, WorldCall Telecom, TRG, OGDC, K-Electric, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, TPL Properties and Attock Refinery.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 56.981 million shares from 50.274 million shares.