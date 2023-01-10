Depriving masses of their staple food

LAHORE: Lingering wheat shortage and its price hike have ballooned to a full-blown disaster for many, and it is feared that there is no light at the end of the tunnel either. Let’s see how citizens of an agrarian country have been facing such a catastrophic food crisis and if there is a way out.

Impact on citizens

The price of wheat in the open market hase gone through the roof, hovering around highest levels of Rs5,000/40kg. Prevalent wheat prices are double than what it was in the country during the same days last year. It is even more than double the present average price of wheat in the neighbouring country. Owing to spiralling wheat prices, the rates of wheat flour, bread, tandoori roti and naan have been soaring, keeping this staple food out of reach of many.

Current stockpile

Pakistan’s wheat production for 2022-23 marketing year has been short not only against the national production, but also the target announced by the government in late 2021. With just 26.1 million tonnes of wheat output for current year against the demand north of 30 million tonnes, the ongoing food crisis has every reason to become an even bigger disaster. The upcoming crop is also feared to be on lower side if compared with the burgeoning demand, further driving up the grain market.

Bridging gap?

Pakistan initially planned to import three million tonnes of wheat in 2022-23, which is said to be on the lower side given the shortfall in national production, impact of devastating floods and precarious domestic grain market with in-built flaws and loose regulations at provincial level as well as at borders. To bridge the gap, the state-owned enterprise has made arrangements for import of around 2.6 million tonnes so far. More worryingly, government has not taken steps for import of the remaining quantity, let alone what the country may need in view of expected deficit in 2023-24 crop.

According to an estimate, Pakistan still needs around 0.8 million tonnes of grains for the current wheat year ending in April, while country may also need wheat import of around 2-3 million tonnes for next year. At this rate, wheat imports are not bridging the demand-supply gap. Also, if estimates about next year’s low crop are correct, we are required to continue imports especially nowadays as a downward trend in international maker is being seen.

Real culprit

For the last couple of years, a dangerous trend of inconsistent wheat support and release prices in the federating units has created a hugely negative impact on supply of wheat and its products. The particularly massive difference in Sindh and Punjab province has created a damning disparity in the grain market. Against the Rs2,300/40kg issue price of wheat in Punjab, the prevalent price in the open market skyrocketed to Rs5,000/40kg. There was mammoth variation of Rs1,800/40kg between wheat support price announced by Sindh government if compared with Punjab.

The lack of uniform wheat price in the country has bulldozed the efforts of providing subsidised wheat flour to the needy. Major portion of wheat being released to flour mills at highly subsidised rate of Rs2,300/40kg in Punjab conveniently ended up in the open market of other provinces. This needs to be stop.

Epicentre of crisis

It would certainly not be an exaggeration that Punjab Food Department has been the epicentre of the current food crisis in the country. The officials of the provincial food department have been accused of lavishly releasing wheat to mills without any accountability.

It is alleged that most of these grains are not grinding and instead are being sold in the highly lucrative open market. It is claimed that Food Department high ups and flour millers are hand in glove in this daring illegitimate food business being run without any regulation. Hence, the flour mills are making a buck out of every grain by depriving masses their staple food.