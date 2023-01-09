Govt urged to arranged ambulance for hospital

MANSEHRA: The people of Garhi Habibullah and its adjoining localities on Sunday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide an ambulance to the only Civil Hospital in the area.

“This health facility has been providing healthcare services to the widely stretched Garhi Habibullah, and even some union council of Abbottabad district but it is still without the ambulance service,” Ishaq Abbasi, a local social activist, told reporters in Garhi Habibullah.

A group of locals led by Abbasi said that if the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government didn’t provide an ambulance vehicle to the civil hospital Garhi Habibullah, they would come onto the street against it.

“In some critical cases patients who were being shifted to tertiary healthcare facilities in parts of the country died on the way,” Abbasi said.

Another local, Tariq Abbasi, said they had met with district health officer Mansehra and apprised him of the situation, but he had yet to provide the ambulance vehicle.