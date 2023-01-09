Minister inaugurates projects in Khanpur

HARIPUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Sunday inaugurated various development schemes in upper Khanpur.

The newly inaugurated projects included Government Degree College Kohala Bala worth Rs.4.70million, Rs5.5 million PCC Road to Neelan Hilli, a bridge at a cost of Rs8.3 million and flood protection wall worth Rs5 million.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it would not be a common college but technical education would be given in it along with BS, MS programmes. “Development of human resources is always done through education. The establishment of the college is a project through which the people of the area will see a change and prosperity in future,” he went on to add.

He ordered the C & W Department to complete work in the given time-frame so the college should be functional on time and classes can be launched immediately.

He said that time was not far away when the children of the people living here would become generals, doctors and engineers.

The minister said that the federal government was deliberately not paying Rs190 billion dues to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to which the province was facing economic problems.

“The central government is punishing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for supporting PTI,” he said, adding, “The financial woes of the PTI’s government was deepening with every passing day and the people of KP are bearing the brunt of the anti-people policy of the “imported” central government.”

The provincial minister said that the provincial government was exposed to difficulties in providing subsidies of worth Rs35 billion on account of wheat flour and Rs30 billion on Insaf Sehat Card as the central government had deliberately withheld the release of funds on account of NFC award. “The central government is virtually punishing the people of KP province for voting the PTI to power twice since 2013,” he added.