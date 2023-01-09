Admission to BS programmes: Over 1,200 appear in KMU’s centralised test

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar conducted

centralised tests at Peshawar and Islamabad for admission to various BS programmes.

A total of 1201 candidates participated in the said test, out of which 851 appeared in Peshawar and 350 in Islamabad. “The result of the test will be declared within 48 hours, which can be seen on the official website of KMU http://cat.kmu.edu.pk),” said a communique.

It added that two separate test centers were established in Peshawar and Islamabad for the test. About 851 students

participated in the test in Peshawar while 350 candidates appeared in the test in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, KMU vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that the purpose of conducting this test was to save the future of those students aspiring for admission in allied health sciences programmes who could not participate in the previous tests of KMU and were facing difficulties in admissions to KMU-affiliated institutes.

“The private institutes of allied health sciences affiliated to KMU are our main stakeholders and protecting their interests and solving their problems is our top priority,” he added.

He said that the decision to hold the recent KMU-CAT was taken only on the request of the private sector, which would give them an opportunity to fill their vacant seats.