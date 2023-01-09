Three women injured in festive firing

HARIPUR: Three women were injured when one of the relatives of the bridegroom allegedly opened fire in a remote village of Tehsil Ghazi, police said here on Sunday.

Officials of the Ghazi Police Station said that the marriage ceremony of Qamar Zaman, son of Khani Zaman, was going on in Jhamra village, when Nazzar Ahmed, one of the close relatives of the bridegroom, resorted to firing

with 30 bore pistol and the bullets hit three women of the family.