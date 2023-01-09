Poster contest held

Islamabad : A poster competition on ‘One Health and Non-Communicable Diseases’ to provide an opportunity to the students to display their research on International platform, says a press release.

The jury members ranked the posters and appreciated the efforts of all participants during the contest that was organised by Centre of Advanced Studies in Health & Technology (CASHT) and Harmony Group, during 2nd International Food, Nutrition and Healthcare Summit and Expo 2022, held at Pak China Friendship Centre Islamabad.

Dr. Tayyab Hussain Malik, Co-Founder of Harmony Group and CASHT, said, “Along with the advanced education it is important to organize such events for youth, which provide them the opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from experts, and build a learning community.”

He also stated that, there is a need to change the teaching methodology in accordance with the new technology to ensure effective deliverance of information from mentor end to student end. At the end Prize and certificate distribution was held among winners of Poster competition, all the participants and organizers.