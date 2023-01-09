13 POs arrested Vysuiness Rate

 
Monday January 09, 2023
Islamabad

13 POs arrested

By Our crime correspondent
January 09, 2023

Islamabad

By

Islamabad police have arrested 13 absconders involved in heinous crimes during the last six days, the police spokesman said.

Special tasks were assigned by the police authorities to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes. : While all SDPOs and SHOs were directed to launch a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

