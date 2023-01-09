Police Khidmat Markaz facilitates 134,113 people

Islamabad : The Khidmat Markaz of the Federal Police have facilitated 134,113 citizens with different services relating to the issuance of character certificates, foreigners registration, and registration of tenants and domestic servants, a police spokesman said.

The Khidmat Markaz has provided several services to the citizens including issuance of 17,333 character certificates,28,275 general police verification reports, 10,742 reports of missing documents, registration of 10,286 vehicles, 47,096 foreigners registration, 18,218 tenant and 1163 employee registration services.

Police Mobile facilitation van service has also been working while various khidmat markaz in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna, and at different police stations were also facilitating the citizens.

Well-trained staff has been appointed there who are providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners.