Using heating systems may prove to be deadly without preventive measures

Rawalpindi : Extreme cold has gripped various parts of the country and the weather has turned chilly in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi along with smaller towns located on their outskirts after which the majority of people have started using various fuels based heating systems to keep homes and workplaces warm though many of them may not be aware of the life-threatening situations that the heating systems may cause.

It is important that every year in winter, a number of people and families in the country suffocate to death or get hospitalised due to health hazards caused by heating systems as almost all types of fuels including Sui gas (natural gas), liquefied petroleum, coal and wood may cause life-threatening situations if used improperly.

After the extreme fall in temperature, the majority of people have started using gas heaters, particularly in the evening and night in case Sui gas is available to keep rooms warm. It has been observed that a number of persons die every year in the country due to keeping gas heaters on for the whole night during sleep or by keeping rooms closed while a number of others reach healthcare facilities with serious complications.

In the areas where Sui gas is not available or the problem of low gas pressure exists, the majority of residents use fuels like coal or wood to keep their houses warm which can cause death if proper preventive measures are not taken.

Health experts believe that heating systems are not harmful if used properly but in case of carelessness, all types of heating systems may prove to be deadly due to carbon monoxide poisoning or other accidents involving heating systems.

People must be aware of the fact that all sorts of fuels including Sui gas, coal and wood burning produce carbon dioxide and consume oxygen from the atmosphere which causes a lowering of oxygen level in the room in case of improper ventilation. When the oxygen level lowers, the fuels start producing carbon monoxide in the atmosphere which results in the production of carboxyhaemoglobin in the lungs cutting off the supply of oxygen to haemoglobin in the blood required for the process of respiration. The phenomenon causes suffocation which may lead to unconsciousness and subsequently to death.

It is important that carbon monoxide is an invisible, odourless, colourless and tasteless gas and so it is hardly possible to detect. It is highly poisonous and deprives the body of oxygen. As a room is filled with carbon monoxide, the individuals inside are rendered completely helpless without warning and without feeling that they have fallen prey to carbon monoxide poisoning and thus the victims may become unconscious during sleep and ultimately die.

An individual or a family may suffer from gas poisoning due to the leakage of gas accidentally while using gas heaters in closed rooms. Experts say that people using any kind of fuel including coal, wood or gas as a source of heating should keep the ventilation of rooms in a very good condition to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. While using a heating system, one must keep water in rooms in a glass or pot to maintain the atmosphere humid.

Studies reveal that some people are more susceptible than others to suffering harmful effects of heating systems such as heart disease patients, asthmatics, pregnant women, infants, children and the elderly.

An unsafe level of carbon monoxide in a room causes chest pain or angina in patients with heart disease while smokers, young children, unborn babies and the elderly are particularly at higher risk of severe complications in case of lowering of oxygen level in a closed room.

Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide causes carbon monoxide poisoning. Its symptoms include tiredness, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, nausea, muscle weakness, confusion etc while exposure to extremely high levels of carbon monoxide can result in death.

Experts say that to avoid health threats caused by the heating system, the room must be well-ventilated. Keep internal doors and at least one window open to allow fresh air to enter the room. Check that room vents are not blocked. If using gas heaters, never keep them on while in bed. Ensure that the gas supply is disconnected from the main supply line. Even the ‘pilot’ of the gas heater should not be kept ‘On’. If the gas leakage is suspected, it should be detected by gas smell or by the sound of escaping gas and not by the application of naked lights.