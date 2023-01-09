Traffic education, enforcement campaign continues

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police have initiated a campaign against underage motorcyclists and car drivers during the ongoing month and imposed fines on them under the campaign of Special Traffic Education (STE) and enforcement of the rule of law.

The Islamabad Traffic Capital Police have launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign in order to solve the traffic-related problems faced by the citizens on roads, a police spokesman said.

The ongoing campaign against underage bikers, involved in rash driving and violating traffic rules, productively proceeding in different traffic zones, under the supervision of chief traffic officer (CTC) Islamabad and zonal DSPs, the spokesman maintained.

The Islamabad capital police have already formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in major highways and squares of Islamabad in order to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens, while, various teams of the education wing are creating awareness about road safety rules and educating the road users about the traffic rules.

Following the efforts of these measures, several underage motorcyclists and traffic rules violators were fined, while unregistered bikes were also impounded at different police stations.

The Chief Traffic Officer appealed to the parents to fulfill their responsibility, while also abiding by the law and forbidding the minor children to drive a car or motorbike. He added that the purpose of such a campaign was aimed to protect the precious lives of citizens.