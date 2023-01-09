Teachers demand early resolution of their issues

Islamabad : Teachers have complained that despite the directions and reminders of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the Federal Directorate of Education hasn't done anything tangible to resolve their issues.

They told 'The News' that on November 15, 2022, the office-bearers of the Federal Government College Teachers Association met Secretary of the MOFE&PT Aamir Ashraf Khawaja and informed them about the issues of BS and Associate Degree programs, victimisation of teachers and non-payment of the house rent ceiling by the FDE, and demand of placing of FG colleges under the administrative control of the ministry.

The teachers said the secretary's office issued written directions to the FDE to address the issues of teachers, while a reminder was issued on December 28, 2022, but to no avail.

An assistant professor at the Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 insisted that the issues had got stuck on the back burner due to the disinterest of the FDE's top bosses.

"Rather than resolve our issues, authorities [FDE] are pressuring, humiliating, and harassing us [teachers] for speaking against their policies. Many of us are subjected to unjustified transfers to model colleges in the mid-academic session. These draconian acts are harming the cause of education," he said.

President of FGCTA Dr Rahima Rehman said frustration was growing among teachers due to their unresolved issues.

She said a peaceful black armband protest was going on in colleges.

"The FDE officers are getting personal with teachers on disagreements causing fears that academic activities will be disrupted, efficiency will be affected, and teachers' morale will be harmed," she said. She called for the early resolution of the teachers' issues. Also, the teachers also complained that educational institutions faced excessive administrative and academic interference from the FDE in their affairs.

They told 'The News' that in a recent move, FDE designed a uniform admission form for all the educational institutions which invited strong criticism from the heads of institutions and teachers. The teachers called the move unnecessary interference in the affairs of educational institutions.

A college principal said of anonymity said, "Every institution issued more or less similar admission forms to students and parents.

"Designing the admission form for educational institutions is a wasteful practice by the FDE. The directorate does not do what it is supposed to do, but it does what it is not supposed to do. If ut has so much spare time, it should also make timetables of educational institutions," he said. Another teacher said educational institutions suffered from unnecessary interference.

"Instead of wasting energy on such activities, the FDE should focus on the resolution of issues of educational institutions and their teachers," she said.