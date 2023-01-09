Bids to smuggle 2,370 wheat, flour bags foiled

Rawalpindi: The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling four bids to smuggle wheat flour seized 2,370 bags here on Sunday.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids and rounded up four drivers namely Akramullah, Rehman, Mehmood and Sabir and recovered 2370 wheat flour bags.
Superintendent of Police said, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers. The spokesman said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.
