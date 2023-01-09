Cash, valuables taken away in many hits

LAHORE:Citizens were deprived of cash, jewellery, mobile phones and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees in several incidents of theft and robbery here on Sunday.

Unidentified thieves broke the locks of one Arsalan's house in Kahana area and stole Rs7 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and other household items. Robbers looted Rs1 lakh and a mobile phone from one Jamshed in Shirakot area, Rs22,000 and a mobile phone from one Sameer in Rang Mahal area, Rs40,000 and a mobile phone from one Ayan in Johar Town area, Rs15,000 and a mobile phone from one Rafiuddin in Green Town area, Rs17,000 and a mobile phone from one Busharat in the Shahdara Town area, Rs20,000 and a mobile phone from one Wajahat in the Harbanspura area, Rs8,000 and a mobile phone from one Ismail in Kot Lay area, Rs90,000 and a mobile phone from one Munib in the Ghaziabad area, Rs20,000 and a mobile phone from one Faisal in the Mustafa Town area.

Cars were stolen from Shalimar and Model Town areas and motorcycles were stolen from Data Darbar, Nishtar Colony, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Gulberg, Mughalpura, Township, Sabzahzar, Shahdara, Bhati Gate, Gujjar Singh areas.