GCU introduces Forgiveness Psychology diploma programme

LAHORE:For the first time, the Government College University Lahore (GCU) has introduced a Diploma in Forgiveness Psychology and Practice.

This one-year diploma, which has been approved by the University's Board of Studies, Academic Council, and Syndicate, is now accepting applications.

According to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, "We are excited to introduce this new programme, which is designed to help students to develop the skills and knowledge they need to understand and practice forgiveness. Forgiveness is a powerful tool for self-growth and can help us to heal from past hurts and conflicts, and build stronger, healthier relationships."

In the diploma programme, students will learn about the latest research and concepts on forgiveness psychology and have the opportunity to engage in hands-on exercises and activities to hone their skills and confidence in forgiveness.

“Forgiveness is a crucial part of personal and professional growth," said Prof Zaidi, adding "That's why we are proud to offer this innovative programme to students and professionals across Pakistan.”

The deadline to apply for admission to the Diploma in Forgiveness Psychology and Practice, as well as the Certificate of Forgiveness Education, is January 20, 2023.