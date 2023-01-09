Recreational activities attract citizens to Race Course Park on weekends

Islamabad:A number of citizens hailing from twin cities are visiting the well-designed Race Course Park of Rawalpindi on weekends which serves as a venue for outdoor physical activities, social interaction, and recreational activities for the elders and children.

Race Course Park is the perfect place for a family outing it has something for people of all ages including a 1.9-kilometer track for runners, and four-kilometre walking track, and plenty of swings and slides for children. Talking to this agency here on Sunday, an official Samavia said that the park offers various activities such as two equipped gyms for men, an undercover gym for ladies, an archery club, and grounds for cricket, football, and tennis.

“Citizens are showing a keen interest in the zipline activity these days”, she added. She informed the zipline is riding a steel cable on a protective seat between two points having a height of 50 feet and the activity is carried out utilizing the slope through a cable that starts from a relatively higher point compared to the end. She said that people have a lot of fun going through the air and feel like flying along with enjoying the scenery from up above.

Talking to this agency, a visitor, Muhammad Rafi, said Race Course Park is calm and beautiful which motivates determined people to stay healthy by adopting the habit of exercise. He said that well-maintained trees and flowers make the visitors feel safe and secure.

He said that the availability of playing spots, and paid and free rides make the park a favourite spot for kids. He said that nice grassy grounds, fountains, mosques, toilets, ablution places, and the availability of drinking water make this place feel like home.