16 applicants get relief on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:The office of Punjab ombudsman has mediated to provide cumulative financial relief of Rs87,515,821 to 16 applicants from different districts who approached the regional offices for redressing their complaints relating to the provincial government departments.

The ombudsman spokesman stated in a statement issued here on Sunday that on the intervention of the ombudsman office, Afrah Ejaz of Lahore has been given pension dues worth Rs2,777,226 by the district education authority Faisalabad while the University of Agriculture Faisalabad paid Rs4,223,826 to Hafiz Saqib Nawab. Similarly, Sheikh Adnan Ahmad received outstanding dues amounting to Rs7,922,520 from the district health authority Sheikhupura after the involvement of the ombudsman office, the spokesman noted.

In a similar development, the spokesman mentioned that a plaintiff Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq received a total pending due of Rs21,429,000 from Mayo Hospital Lahore, while Naseer Ahmad succeeded in obtaining emoluments of Rs15,379,756 from the school education department after the ombudsman office interposed to resolve their issues.

Following the instructions of the ombudsman office regarding redressing public complaints, the education department paid Rs2,973,651 to Irshad Fatimah of Bahawalpur while deciding her family pension case and provided pension dues of Rs3,022,371 to Khalida Parveen of Jhang. Similarly, financial assistance of Rs2.2 million and Rs2.5 million has also been given by SED to Adil Aftab and Faiz Elahi of Multan after the disposal of their cases, the spokesman noted.

The spokesman reported that the mediation of the ombudsman office has resulted in a payment of employment dues valuing Rs2,411,703 to Sheikhupura-based plaintiff Naveeda Kauser by the highways department. It also paid road contract dues of Rs12,296,594 to Bahawalpur-based applicant Muhammad Afzal and gave three million rupees to Nasreen Akhtar of Hafizabad as employment dues of her late husband, the spokesman added.

In a similar development, the spokesman added the C&W Department has paid employment dues worth Rs2,679,174 to Muhammad Amjad of Vehari, while DG Khan-based widow Riffat-un-Nisa has been given long-awaited dues of her late husband amounting to Rs2.2 million.

Meanwhile, the health department has settled the financial aid case of Asma Mushtaq of TT Singh after the involvement of the ombudsman office and paid Rs2.5 million to her, the spokesman said.