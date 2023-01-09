Prices of daily use items continue to soar

LAHORE:The official rate list was not implemented anywhere in the City. Vendors, departmental stores, grocery shops and meat sellers are charging high prices for their goods, flouting the official rate lists.

The CM and the chief secretary hold meetings to control prices, but these meetings prove ineffective as overcharging for daily use items is witnessed in the City. The administration is unaware of the facts that citrus fruits are being sold in kilograms, but they keep issuing rates for the fruits as per a dozen. The sellers are not selling fruits according to the official rate list. In fact, at wholesale level Kinow, fruiter, Mosami and Malta are being sold in kilogram quantity.

An increase in poultry meat price continues and now the difference between live chicken bird and chicken meat has reached almost Rs200 per kilogram. The chicken meat sellers refused to sell the live birds to the buyers.

The price of chicken has increased by Rs42 per kg, reached at Rsfixed at Rs373-381 per kg, sold at Rs450-470 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs63 per kg, fixed at Rs572 per kg, and sold Rs620-100 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs26-28 per kg, C-grade at Rs22-24 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35-50 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was gained Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs210-2225 kg, sold at Rs240-250 per kg, B-grade at Rs187-200 per kg, sold at Rs210-220 per kg, and C-grade at Rs165-175 per kg, sold at sold at Rs180-200 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further declined by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs57-62 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs48-52 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs40–44 per kg, B&C sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs255-265 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs320-330 sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs360-370 per kg sold upto Rs400 per kg.

Cucumber Farm further increased by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg and cucumber local price was not fixed sold at Rs200 per kg. Brinjal price gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

Biter gourd was further increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of both Spinach farm and local was unchanged at Rs30-32 per kg, and Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50 and 60 per kg, respectively.

Zucchini Farm was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs26 per kg, fixed Rs55-58 per kg, respectively, both sold at Rs80-100 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese also increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs38 per kg, fixed at Rs86-90 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Capsicum price gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs86-90 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Price of cauliflower gained by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 per kg, cabbage reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold Rs40-50 per kg. Carrot Chinese was further reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs30-50 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold Rs80-100 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs15-20 per bundle.

Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg Mongary was unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Radish price was unchanged at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs20-40 per kg. \Pea price was gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs53-250 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120-220 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs350-400 per kg. The price of Banana Special further gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs155-160 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs90-95 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs65-68 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs48-50 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Dates Irani fixed at Rs330-345 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1000 per kg. Grape fruit was unchanged at Rs20-22 per piece, sold Rs25-30 per piece. Grapes Tofi gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg. Guava was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs67-70 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Pomegranate Kandhari unchanged at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg, pomegranate bedana fixed at Rs510-530 per kg, sold at Rs800-1000 per kg pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs355-370 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg. Papaya was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs205-215 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Musami price was at Rs74-130 per dozen, sold at Rs180-220 per dozen.

Fruiter was unchanged at Rs80-120 per dozen, sold at Rs200-300 per dozen.

Kinnow was fixed at Rs76-220 per dozen, sold at Rs200-450 per dozen.