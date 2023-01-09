Directive to intensify security across Punjab

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has issued orders to keep security high alert and speed up search and combing operations throughout the province.

IG Punjab issued these instructions in a letter sent to all RPOs and DPOs of the province, including Additional IG South Punjab and CCPO Lahore.

IG Punjab directed all the DPOs of the province to expedite search and combing operations in their districts along with CTD and Special Branch and strictly monitor the activities of banned organisations and persons included in the Fourth Schedule. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that reports of search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations in each district should be sent to the Central Police Office on a daily basis. He said that the process of checking hotels, bus stands, inns and other sensitive areas, including slums should be speeded up and Hotel Eye should also be fully utilised in this regard.

IG Punjab stressed upon legal action against violation of tenancy registration. He directed that special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive religious places, churches and minority places of worship in all districts and supervisory officers should regularly inspect the security arrangements of sensitive places. IG Punjab said that combing and search operations should be intensified to bring terrorists, anti-social elements and their facilitators to justice so that terrorism could be rooted out from the province.