Woman gang-raped on pretext of providing job

Representational image of police officials stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

LAHORE:A woman was gang-raped on the pretext of providing her job in the limits of Gujjarpura police on Sunday.

The accused also made a video and threatened the victim of dire consequences. Police shifted the victim to the hospital for medical treatment and registered a case. The accused Khalil along with his accomplices tricked the victim by offering her a job and called her to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital where they gang-raped her and left her in critical condition. Police shifted the woman to the hospital for immediate medical assistance and registered a case on the request of the woman. Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He ordered the arrest of the accused as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed that justice should be ensured to the victim woman on priority basis.

girl traced: Baghbanpura police traced a missing girl and handed over her to the heirs. The girl was identified as Shabiya. Meanwhile, Hadyara police arrested two robbers and recovered weapons from them. The accused were identified as Shan Ali and Mohsin.

found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead near Kacha Jail Road, Kot Lakhpat. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, had died of epilepsy. Edhi staff shifted the body to the morgue.