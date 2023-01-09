Let bygones be bygones, Fawad to establishment

Senior PTI leader and former minister for information Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/File

JHELUM: Senior PTI leader and former minister for information Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said his party looked forward to restoring ties with the establishment.

He was addressing the media here where he voiced his opinions on different issues, including the issue of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence.

He made it clear to dissident lawmakers that the party will have no objection if they formed their own parties.

Talking about the numbers game in the Punjab Assembly, he claimed that the PTI’s numerical strength ahead of Elahi’s vote of confidence was complete adding that they were eyeing January 11 to deal with the matter.

The PTI leader said the rulers had no plan to deliver for the country adding that they were now seeking financial aid from friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

Underscoring the issue of inflation, Fawad said the ongoing week had witnessed a back-breaking inflation of up to 31 percent adding that there was also an expectation of inflation getting worse by another three percent.

Complimenting his own party, Fawad claimed PTI was not provoking the country adding that there was a fear of provocation if the masses poured onto the streets without the leadership.—Sabah