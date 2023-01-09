IMF conditions to raise inflation to 40pc in Pakistan: Hammad

PTI leader Hammad Azhar speaks at the National Assembly. — APP/File Photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Hammad Azhar Sunday warned that inflation will further rise to 40pc if the coalition government accepted the IMF’s conditions to finalise the Ninth Review of $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Addressing a ceremony here, he said a severe crisis of food items lay ahead.

Lashing out at the PML-N-led coalition government, he said the economy had been brought to the verge of collapse during the past nine months. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, should take the nation into confidence on the issues.

“Pakistan will have to decide on a new programme with the IMF, as the ongoing deal with the international lending body will expire in June this year. Hence, it is necessary that there should be a newly-elected government in Islamabad that strikes a new deal with the lending body.”

Stressing on the need for early elections and continuity of policies, the PTI leader said a government having a mandate of five years could take this decision.

“The country is heading towards a disaster. An unpopular and non-serious government cannot steer the country out of the ongoing crisis,” he said, reports Geo News.

Taking a dig at the leadership of the incumbent government, the former energy minister said, “You came into power to squash the cases lodged against you. You ruined the country.”

He said people will have to face a tough time in the days to come adding that the coming time would be harder if the coalition government did not approach the IMF. “There would be a disaster if we do not go to the IMF,” he said.

Lashing out at the government, the PTI leader said the letters of credit (LCs) for raw materials were not opened and 40% of the country’s industries had closed down.

“Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had claimed that he would bring the dollars rate below Rs190 but he failed. Dollar is selling at a 40% higher rate in the open market,” Azhar said, adding that the interbank price of rupee had become meaningless.

On January 6, Shehbaz said an IMF delegation was slated to visit Pakistan in 2-3 days to “take up and finalise” the Ninth Review of the economy to approve a direly needed bailout tranche of $1.1 billion.