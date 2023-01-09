Work underway at 12 spots of Bhara Kahu bypass

Islamabad: The work at twelve spots of the Bhara Kahu bypass is simultaneously underway which shows at least one interchange, a bridge, three underpasses, and a flyover will be completed in the next two months.

According to the official data, “Aggregate base at loop and ramp has been completed; interchange girder has been launched; work on the main carriageway is underway; construction of Shahdara bridge has been initiated; work on box culvert and two girder yards has been started; construction of three underpasses is underway; and the elevated road is also being constructed.”

The data showed that 27 piles out of 32 have been poured at interchange while seven piles have been installed at Nullah Bridge. The casting of girders has also been started while earth work is also in progress at various locations. Work on the elevated portion regarding the casting of piles is also in full swing.

Though Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the civic agency to complete the project by February 10 it apparently seems impossible despite the fact that work is underway round the clock.

The 5.6 km-long road starts from Murree Road at Malpur and culminates on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop from where the flyover begins till the end of the local bazaar towards Murree.

Social circles have also underlined the need to make Bhara Kahu bypass a 'restricted entry zone' otherwise commercial shops and residential colonies will encroach around it and that will create more trouble for the motorists.

They also stated that end point is in front of Shahpur Road where there is a bottleneck so it should be stretched a little more either towards Satra Meel or U-turn of Qaziabad where there is a girder yard nowadays.

An official of the civic agency said “The work on Bhara Kahu bypass is being carried out at faster pace and we are making efforts to complete it as soon as possible. We plant ten trees whenever a single tree is cut down for any development project.”